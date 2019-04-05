Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Ethan Turner wins second consecutive Scholar-Athlete of the Year award

Ethan Turner wins second consecutive Scholar-Athlete of the Year award

Finance senior Ethan Turner (33) jogs in transition at a Loyola home game in The Den. Turner won three scholar awards this season. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Finance senior Ethan Turner (33) jogs in transition at a Loyola home game in The Den. Turner won three scholar awards this season. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Finance senior Ethan Turner (33) jogs in transition at a Loyola home game in The Den. Turner won three scholar awards this season. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Finance senior Ethan Turner (33) jogs in transition at a Loyola home game in The Den. Turner won three scholar awards this season. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
April 5, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

On top of a championship ring, finance senior Ethan Turner adds yet another award for his trophy case after winning the Southern States Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year award for the second year in a row.

In order to be eligible for the award, an athlete must have a 3.5 GPA or higher and compete in 50% of competitions through the season.

Turner maintained a 4.0 GPA through his four years at Loyola and was an instrumental piece for the Wolf Pack in the conference tournament, making the All-Conference team for his efforts.

Turner also won two other academic awards this season. He was named to the conference All-Academic Team for the third straight year and was named a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete for a second consecutive year.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

