Fall and winter sports boast their smarts

Fall and winter sports boast their smarts

Andres Fuentes
April 8, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Loyola athletics prove the “dumb jock” stereotype wrong with their scholar awards.

In total, 42 Loyola fall and winter athletes have been named to Southern States Athletic Conference All-Academic teams, spanning across nine teams.

In order to be a part of the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.25 or higher, be at least a sophomore and complete the athletic season, according to the Southern States Athletic Conference.

Six out of Loyola’s nine athletic teams have a number of scholarly athletes that are above the average of the number of All-Academic team members for each school.

For example, the average number of All-Academic members of the competitive cheer teams is 3.5, while Loyola has five competitive cheerleaders who are part of the All-Academic team.

Loyola’s men’s cross country, men and women’s basketball, men and women’s swimming, and competitive cheer are all above the average number of team members part of the All-Academic team.

The dance team ties the average, and only the volleyball team and women’s cross country were below average by a fraction of a person.

In addition, Loyola has three conference Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Criminal justice senior Cassidy Wells recently won the award for the cheer team and both cross country teams featured winners with environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey and sociology sophomore Sasha Solano-McDaniel taking the award.

10 athletes were also nationally honored with Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes awards.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

