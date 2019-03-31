Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

Senior+Taylor+Hagins+threw+42.48+meters+in+the+hammer+throw+and+finished+in+seventh+place+overall+in+the+meet.+Two+other+program+records+were+set.+Photo+credit%3A+Loyola+New+Orleans+Athletics
Back to Article
Back to Article

Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

Senior Taylor Hagins threw 42.48 meters in the hammer throw and finished in seventh place overall in the meet. Two other program records were set. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Senior Taylor Hagins threw 42.48 meters in the hammer throw and finished in seventh place overall in the meet. Two other program records were set. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Senior Taylor Hagins threw 42.48 meters in the hammer throw and finished in seventh place overall in the meet. Two other program records were set. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Senior Taylor Hagins threw 42.48 meters in the hammer throw and finished in seventh place overall in the meet. Two other program records were set. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andres Fuentes
March 31, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Track & Field

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Wolf Pack track and field teams found success at the Southern Miss Invitational but senior Taylor Hagins made the biggest stride, breaking her own school record in the hammer throw for the third straight meet.

Hagins threw 42.48 meters in the event and finished in seventh place overall in the meet.

Two more Loyola athletes broke program records at the meet.

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey broke his own program record in the men’s 1,500-meter run by two-tenths of a second. He finished with a time of 4:09.41 for the No. 8 spot in the event.

Popular and commercial music junior Tristin Sanders also set a new record. She won her heat in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.59. She set the program record in the event for the second-straight meet and finished fourth overall.

Other top finishes included three athletes placing high in the javelin throw. Hagins joined marketing senior Tiera Melancon and Katie Heavy in the top-10 finishers in the event.

Heavy placed fifth, Hagins took sixth and Melancon finished in seventh place.

Freshman Alyssia Ewing marked a new personal best in the discus throw with 35.58 meters and a ninth place finish.

Up next, Loyola will compete in the Spring Time Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana on April 6.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

    Life & Times

    Buku Fest rocks the docks

  • Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: Pi Kapps brought art to the community

  • Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

    Sports

    Loyola basketball player steps off the court and into the ring

  • Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

    Life & Times

    Review: ‘Apex Legends’ is the new champion of battle royales

  • Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: Setting the record straight on SGA

  • Worldview

    Iggy’s Cupboard fights against food insecurity

  • Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

    Editorial

    Safety and awareness is crucial as a student living in New Orleans

  • Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

    National

    Column: Brexit explained by an ‘American Idiot’

  • Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

    Life & Times

    Review: Jordan Peele delivers another masterful horror film with ‘Us’

  • Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time

    Baseball

    Loyola wins two over No. 14 team in the nation

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time