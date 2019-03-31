Taylor Hagins breaks school record for the third time
March 31, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Track & Field
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Wolf Pack track and field teams found success at the Southern Miss Invitational but senior Taylor Hagins made the biggest stride, breaking her own school record in the hammer throw for the third straight meet.
Hagins threw 42.48 meters in the event and finished in seventh place overall in the meet.
Two more Loyola athletes broke program records at the meet.
Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey broke his own program record in the men’s 1,500-meter run by two-tenths of a second. He finished with a time of 4:09.41 for the No. 8 spot in the event.
Popular and commercial music junior Tristin Sanders also set a new record. She won her heat in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.59. She set the program record in the event for the second-straight meet and finished fourth overall.
Other top finishes included three athletes placing high in the javelin throw. Hagins joined marketing senior Tiera Melancon and Katie Heavy in the top-10 finishers in the event.
Heavy placed fifth, Hagins took sixth and Melancon finished in seventh place.
Freshman Alyssia Ewing marked a new personal best in the discus throw with 35.58 meters and a ninth place finish.
Up next, Loyola will compete in the Spring Time Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana on April 6.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.