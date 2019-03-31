Buku Fest rocks the docks

A fan sits on someone's shoulders during Louis the Child to get a better view of the Wharf stage. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom

BUKU Music and Art Festival ended its 8th successful year as thousands of guests attended the two-day festival at Mardi Gras World. Attendees enjoyed the music of the over 70 artists who performed at the festival.

Other attractions included live graffiti art and the BUKU Bazarr. Over 15 graffiti artists impressed festival goers at the Switchyard as they expressed their unique graffiti styles and techniques. At the BUKU Bazaar vendors sold festival favorite items such as diffraction glasses and other light up items, festival t-shirts, handmade jewelry, and one of the vendors did festival makeup on guests.

Each year, the festival has expanded and evolved more and more as there is an increased demand for tickets among festival lovers.

Gallery | 9 Photos Playboi Carti gives an energetic performance on the Ballroom stage at the Buku Music + Art Project. Tickets were sold out for the festival which saw its seventh year with 2019. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom