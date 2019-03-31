Buku Fest rocks the docks
March 31, 2019
BUKU Music and Art Festival ended its 8th successful year as thousands of guests attended the two-day festival at Mardi Gras World. Attendees enjoyed the music of the over 70 artists who performed at the festival.
Other attractions included live graffiti art and the BUKU Bazarr. Over 15 graffiti artists impressed festival goers at the Switchyard as they expressed their unique graffiti styles and techniques. At the BUKU Bazaar vendors sold festival favorite items such as diffraction glasses and other light up items, festival t-shirts, handmade jewelry, and one of the vendors did festival makeup on guests.
Each year, the festival has expanded and evolved more and more as there is an increased demand for tickets among festival lovers.
