Loyola wins two over No. 14 team in the nation

Loyola wins two over No. 14 team in the nation

Andres Fuentes
March 27, 2019
Baseball

No. 14 Freed-Hardeman came to Segnette Field with one of the top offenses in the country, but the Lions were no match for the Wolf Pack as they dropped their doubleheader versus Loyola.

The home team won Game 1, 4-2, and came back for Game 2, winning 7-2.

Biology sophomore Allen Dennis extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 3-6 with a double, a home run and five RBI on the day. Dennis now has eight homers on the season, tied for the most runs in a single season.

Business management sophomore Michael Toscano extended his hit streak to nine games, going 2-4 with 3 RBI.

Junior Jase Biehl stole two bases during the series, marking 13 total for the season. He is also riding a seven-game hit streak.

Loyola now has 15-18 and is still 0-12 in conference play.

The Wolf Pack will play Faulkner University in a three-game series starting on March 29.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Loyola wins two over No. 14 team in the nation