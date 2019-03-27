Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Ashley Rogers wins her first golf tournament

International business senior Ashley Rogers scored her first individual win of her career. Loyola finished fourth place overall in the tournament.

Andres Fuentes
March 26, 2019
Coming off of a successful bought at the Wolf Pack Invitational, the women’s golf team continued their streak of excellence at the Tennessee Wesleyan Spring Invitational.

The Loyola team would go on to take fourth place and international business senior Ashley Rogers scored her first individual win of her career.

Loyola landed high in the first day of competition, landing in third place with a score of +32, 320. However, for Day 2, Southeastern replaced the Wolf Pack in the standings and Loyola finished the tournament at fourth place with a score of 330 (+42).

Rodgers earned the first place finish with a score of 148 (+4) and fresh off of her conference player of the week award, business senior Daria Delfino tied for 10th place with a score of 161 (+17).

Up next, Loyola will face off in the three-day Southern States Athletics Conference tournament from April 8-10.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

