Krispy Kreme is trading doughnuts for beads
Krispy Kreme is turning a closet full of Mardi Gras beads into both an opportunity for free donuts as well as an opportunity go give back.
This Monday and Tuesday, the Krispy Kreme of Metairie is willing to trade donuts for Mardi Gras beads. Every 12 lbs of beads will get customers a free dozen donuts. And while it’s a sweet deal, the staff said that it’s also for a good cause.
According to General Manager Daniel Baumann, they’ve partnered with The Arc of Greater New Orleans for the event. The donated beads are given to the people with disabilities to sort and sell back to float riders for next year’s parades.
“The donations that y’all make are going to the Arc of New Orleans to give them a job and income,” said Baumann. “They’re proud of doing their job. We’re proud of them.”
As of noon on Tuesday, Baumann estimated that they had already collected around 36,000 lbs of beads from the event. They will continue collecting beads until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
