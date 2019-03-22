Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Cassidy Wells named conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Criminal justice senior Cassidy Wells was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Cheer & Dance Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She maintained a 3.55 GPA while also hyping up the crowd for home volleyball and basketball games. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
March 22, 2019
Filed under Cheer and Dance, Showcase, Sports

An already decorated cheerleader can add one more accolade to her list.

Criminal justice senior Cassidy Wells was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Cheer & Dance Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

She maintained a 3.55 GPA while also hyping up the crowd for home volleyball and basketball games.

The award is added to her third-consecutive conference All-Academic team selection and her second All-Conference team selection. Wells was also named an NAIA-Daktronics Scholar Athlete.

 

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

