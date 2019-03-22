Cassidy Wells named conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year
March 22, 2019
An already decorated cheerleader can add one more accolade to her list.
Criminal justice senior Cassidy Wells was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Cheer & Dance Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
She maintained a 3.55 GPA while also hyping up the crowd for home volleyball and basketball games.
The award is added to her third-consecutive conference All-Academic team selection and her second All-Conference team selection. Wells was also named an NAIA-Daktronics Scholar Athlete.
