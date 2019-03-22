Cassidy Wells named conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Criminal justice senior Cassidy Wells was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Cheer & Dance Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She maintained a 3.55 GPA while also hyping up the crowd for home volleyball and basketball games. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

An already decorated cheerleader can add one more accolade to her list.

Criminal justice senior Cassidy Wells was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Cheer & Dance Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

She maintained a 3.55 GPA while also hyping up the crowd for home volleyball and basketball games.

The award is added to her third-consecutive conference All-Academic team selection and her second All-Conference team selection. Wells was also named an NAIA-Daktronics Scholar Athlete.