The Award-Winning Donnelley Center Begins Recruitment Fall Semester

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Shawn M. Donnelley Center for Nonprofit Communication will accept students of all majors and classifications to fill various associate-level positions for the fall 2019 semester. The center is accepting applications for paid positions as well as three-credit and one-credit class electives.

Student volunteers and workers have an opportunity to apply their skills and gain experience working with local 501(c)(3) nonprofits, offering pro-bono services encompassing the realms of advertising, public relations and marketing.

Past clients have included the New Orleans Family Justice Center, NOLA Bulldog Rescue, Shades of Praise, the Whelan Children’s Center and many more.

“From building my portfolio, to getting real-world experience working with clients, to developing teamwork skills with my peers, The Donnelley Center has fostered my professional growth since my first semester at Loyola. Now, I am confident and excited about entering the workforce upon graduation this May,” said Bridget Burkley, assistant firm director and senior mass communication student.

Students from the Donnelley Center are promoting the job openings in the Danna Center and visiting classes within the next couple weeks to reach as many students as possible about this resume-building opportunity.

“The Donnelley Center has given me the opportunity to work with a collaborative team to provide New Orleans nonprofits the tangible resources they need to succeed. It’s gratifying work that has taught me the ins and outs of professionalism, and how a real communications agency is run,” said Lily Cummings, assistant firm director and mass communication senior.

The application deadline to apply is March 25, 2019, with interviews beginning on March 18, until April 1. Applications can be submitted on the Donnelley Center’s website.