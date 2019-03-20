Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Wolf Pack earns two wins on the road

Wolf Pack earns two wins on the road

Business sophomore Zachary Cook (5) hit a ground ball at Segnette Field. The baseball team earned two victories versus Tougaloo College. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
March 20, 2019
Filed under Baseball, Showcase, Sports

Loyola strung a pair of wins in a doubleheader versus Tougaloo College, racking up 18 hits and 14 stolen bases among both games.

Loyola won Game 1, 7-6, and took Game 2, 7-2, breaking their six-game skid.

Business sophomore Michael Toscano was hot on the plate, going 4-6 with two runs, five stolen bases and a walk between both games.

Toscano is now batting .688 (11-16) with five runs scored and seven stolen bases over his past five games.

Biology sophomore Allen Dennis hit his seventh homer of the season, bringing his career total to 13. He now sits in ninth place of career home runs.

Loyola now has an overall record of 13-15.

Loyola will face off against Martin Methodist in a three-game series starting March 22 through March 23.

 

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Wolf Pack earns two wins on the road