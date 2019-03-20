Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Commencement 2019 speakers announced

Gayle Benson speaks at Tania Tetlow's Missioning Mass on November 15th 2018. Benson was one of many guests invited to the mass. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Riley Katz
March 20, 2019
In an email addressed to the student body, President Tania Tetlow announced the speakers for Commencement 2019.

During the undergraduate and graduate Commencement ceremony, New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will address the graduating classes.

Tetlow said in the email that Benson is a leading figure in the national sports world and in New Orleans as she is one of the few female owners of an NFL team as well as owner of an NBA team.

During the ceremony, Gayle Benson will receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

“With this honorary degree from Loyola, we will be recognizing her notable leadership and crucial contributions to the renaissance and spirit of New Orleans, including her generosity to the Catholic church and to Catholic education,” Tetlow said in the email.

Later that same day, Governor Jon Bel Edwards will address the 101st graduating class of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. He will be receiving an honorary degree, Doctor of Laws, at the ceremony.

“With this degree, we are recognizing Governor Edwards, a devout Catholic and social justice leader, for being guided in his service to the people of Louisiana by the values of compassion, prudence, justice and mercy, values at the heart of a Jesuit education,” Tetlow said in the email.

Commencement 2019 will begin May 11 at 10 a.m. for the undergraduate and graduate classes and at 6 p.m. for the law school.

About the Writer
Riley Katz, Editor In Chief

Riley Katz is a mass communication senior at Loyola. After he graduates he plans to find a career in writing about technology and consumer electronics.
contact: [email protected]

Commencement 2019 speakers announced