Loyola student makes his mark on local mural
March 19, 2019
Filed under Arts, Life & Times, Multimedia, Photography, Showcase
Spray paint cans littered a warehouse floor as one Loyola student made his mark on Mardi Gras. Paul Roach, studio art junior, was given the opportunity to paint a mural to be displayed on Superior seafood, a popular stop on the St. Charles parade route.
