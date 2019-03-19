Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

Paul+Roach+sprays+paint+on+a+mural.+The+mural+is+located+at+Superior+Seafood.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

Paul Roach sprays paint on a mural. The mural is located at Superior Seafood.

Paul Roach sprays paint on a mural. The mural is located at Superior Seafood.

Paul Roach sprays paint on a mural. The mural is located at Superior Seafood.

Paul Roach sprays paint on a mural. The mural is located at Superior Seafood.

Rob Noelke
March 19, 2019
Filed under Arts, Life & Times, Multimedia, Photography, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Spray paint cans littered a warehouse floor as one Loyola student made his mark on Mardi Gras. Paul Roach, studio art junior, was given the opportunity to paint a mural to be displayed on Superior seafood, a popular stop on the St. Charles parade route.

 

 

Gallery|8 Photos
Paul Roach, studio art junior, takes a break from painting to smoke a cigarette.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    LEGO convention assembles its way to New Orleans

  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    ‘Cendrillon’ comes to Loyola

  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    GALLERY: Celebration in the Oaks

  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    Loyola professor shares trade card collection

  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    Social justice themes ring throughout theater production

  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    Poetry: Rain

  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    Gallery: These Shining Lives undergoes tech week

  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    White Linen Night lights up the evening

  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    Indigenous Women Discuss Their Cultures

  • Loyola student makes his mark on local mural

    Arts

    Cafe Luna curates hip monthly art market

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola student makes his mark on local mural