Track and field teams break personal records in opening meet
March 17, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Track & Field
Loyola’s track and field program kicked off their outdoor season at the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The two-day event saw both the men’s and women’s teams break multiple personal records.
Environmental studies sophomore Liam Donovan broke his own record in the men’s 1500-meter run with a time of 4:32.81 to place 18th overall. Donovan also set a personal best in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.27.
Criminal justice junior Diamond Pearson finished top five in the 100-meter dash. She claimed fourth in her heat and 22nd overall with a time of 12.99 seconds.
On the men’s side in the same event, freshman Isaiah Ritchie finished in 22nd with a time of 11.46.
Accounting sophomore Helena Lauchli set a personal record in the 5,000-meter run with a 5th place finish and a time of 21:51.44. Freshman Mia Buchanan finished just ahead of Lauchli for 4th place and a time of 21:50.33.
Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey finished 5th in the 5,000-meter run on the men’s side.
Up next, Loyola will compete in the Falcon Classic from March 22 until the 23rd.
