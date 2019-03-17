Track and field teams break personal records in opening meet

Track and field assistant coach Amani Bryant leads practice at East Jefferson High School. In their first meet of the season, Loyola marked multiple personal records. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Loyola’s track and field program kicked off their outdoor season at the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The two-day event saw both the men’s and women’s teams break multiple personal records.

Environmental studies sophomore Liam Donovan broke his own record in the men’s 1500-meter run with a time of 4:32.81 to place 18th overall. Donovan also set a personal best in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.27.

Criminal justice junior Diamond Pearson finished top five in the 100-meter dash. She claimed fourth in her heat and 22nd overall with a time of 12.99 seconds.

On the men’s side in the same event, freshman Isaiah Ritchie finished in 22nd with a time of 11.46.

Accounting sophomore Helena Lauchli set a personal record in the 5,000-meter run with a 5th place finish and a time of 21:51.44. Freshman Mia Buchanan finished just ahead of Lauchli for 4th place and a time of 21:50.33.

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey finished 5th in the 5,000-meter run on the men’s side.

Up next, Loyola will compete in the Falcon Classic from March 22 until the 23rd.