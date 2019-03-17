Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Men’s tennis wins big at home

Andres Fuentes
March 17, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Tennis

Loyola’s men’s tennis team flexed their talent as they nearly swept Our Lady of the Lake University at home on March 16.

The Wolf Pack defeated the Saints 8-1 in the courts at City Park.

The tennis team found their stride in doubles competition, with business sophomores Tiger Cheung and Joseph Short dominating their series 8-0. The duo is now 7-1 when they hit the court together.

Business analytics freshman Emilio Saenz and management junior Ernesto Telles took a win in their doubles match, 8-2, and business senior Alexander DePascual and digital filmmaking freshman Samuel Marin kept their opponents scoreless, winning 8-0.

Cheung would be in the lead court in singles competition, winning 8-0 over his opponent. Cheung now has a 3-0 record this year when he plays in the lead court.

Loyola would pick up wins in each singles competition, except one.

The Wolf Pack have a record of 6-7 and a 3-1 conference record.

The team will host Lewis-Clark State College on March 29 in their next matchup.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

