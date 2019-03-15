Loyola stunned in opening round of national tournament

Psychology senior Megan Worry added 22 points, five boards five assists and two blocked shots. She ends her career as the all-time leading shot blocker and seventh in career rebounds. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Despite deep offensive runs, the Wolf Pack was iced in Billings, Montana, losing to Our Lady of the Lake, 89-84 in the opening round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship tournament.

Loyola played catch-up in the first half of the game, with the Saints taking control of the scoreboard at halftime, 42-34.

International business junior Kaila Anthony and psychology senior Megan Worry stormed back in the third quarter, making six three-pointers.

Loyola would outscore the Saints in the quarter, 27-19 but the team could not hang on in the final minutes of the game.

The Wolf Pack end the season shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc and making 16 long balls in their first round exit. Both stats are season bests.

Anthony finished with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Worry added 22 points, five boards five assists and two blocked shots. She ends her career as the all-time leading shot blocker and seventh in career rebounds.

Loyola finished the 2018-2019 season with a 26-7 overall record.