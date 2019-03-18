ID fine policy met with mixed emotions

Matthew Currie, music industry freshman, shows his Loyola student ID upon entering Biever Hall on March 5, 2019. Last month, the university implemented a policy that requires students to show their IDs upon entering a residence hall or face a fine. Photo credit: Jawdat Tinawi

A policy implemented back in January that fines students who do not show a Loyola ID upon entering a residence hall has been met mixed reactions.

In failing to show an ID, students will receive one warning before a potential $15 fine charged to their account.

Amy Boyle, director of residential life, said that the policy was implemented in order to improve campus safety and regulate residence halls.

“We found we were receiving too many reports about students failing to show their ID or reporting a lost ID and not going to get a replacement ID,” Boyle said.

She added that the policy technically permits the university to charge students $100 on an initial violation and $150 thereafter with a university conduct hearing, however the policy was adjusted in practice.

“We adjusted that rather than pushing students through the conduct process for failure to show an ID to incur a $100 fine. We feel it is more realistic to start at a lower threshold and reserve conduct hearings and larger fines for more severe breaches of the policy violation,” Boyle said.

According to Boyle, the recent attention on identification verification “helps the individual and the community by holding us all accountable to keeping our ID in possession at all times. The fine structure also allows for students to ease in to the policy enforcement with a free warning before issuing a fine and does not require the student to go through the conduct process.”

Emily Gil, English writing junior, said she understands the precarious situations that could happen if someone dangerous were to slip into a residence hall.

“It is very necessary and responsible, because we need to keep our student body safe,” Gil said.

But some students feel the policy has been too aggressive.

Emma Fisk, business freshman, said she understands the need for campus security but is frustrated with some of the implementations of the policy.

“There should be more flexibility. If the person at the front desk knows you and knows you live in the hall or go to school here, you shouldn’t need to show your ID.”

Boyle said that few students have been issued fines and the Office of Residential Life will look closely at what the fine structure does for campus security.

“The effects of the fine policy are still in the data collection phase, less than 10 fines have been issued to date,” Boyle said.