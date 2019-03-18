Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Students start new photography club

Chandler Boudreaux, finance freshman, and Shamaria Bell, general studies freshman, lead the first meeting of the Photography Organization for Wolves on March 13, 2019. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Valerie Cronenbold
March 18, 2019
When finance freshman Chandler Boudreaux and general studies freshman Shamaria Bell noticed that there was no place for students to explore photography without academic pressure, they decided to create a group of their own: a photography club focused on group excursions and lectures.

The ideology of the club lies in uniting students “just for fun, meeting people with the same passion for photography and finding a space to get creative,” according to Boudreaux. “I think this campus is perfect for that. There’s a lot of people already into art. Since the photography major already exists, that was probably why no one thought of this before. This will be purely recreational, for people who want to know how to use a camera without being graded on it.”

The planning for the club started back in November, but bringing the new idea to a reality took longer than expected.

“The hardest part of setting everything up was trying to write a constitution. I expected to have everything ready, I submitted the stuff last semester in November so it’s been a little while but now it’s official,” said Boudreaux.

The club has already begun meeting on Wednesdays, having attendees come in and learn about different aspects of the camera. Boudreaux added that the group is already planning photo outings to capture different subjects.

“One of the first things we are organizing will be an excursion to Audubon Zoo, where we’ll have people break up into little teams and go to different sections of the zoo to take pictures of different animals,” said Bourdreaux.

He added that Hunter Cole, visiting professor of biological sciences, will act as the group’s adviser and share her expertise on bioluminescent artwork with students.

While photography can be an expensive hobby, Bell said it does not have to be.

“I’ve recently started shooting with a (digital single lens reflex camera) and it’s so fun but I can’t help but revert back to my phone’s camera. I love the iPhone X camera; it has so much potential for shooting,” said Bell.

No matter the equipment, they are determined to take great photos.

“We are not requiring people to have a DSLR camera, because they’re expensive. Everyone has cameras on the phone they use all the time, this club welcomes everyone,” said Boudreaux.

 

