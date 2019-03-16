Review: ‘Captain Marvel’ prepares for Marvel’s future

The 21st installment in the worldwide cinematic phenomenon known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes the form of superhero Captain Marvel. “Captain Marvel,” also Marvel Studios’ first female-led superhero movie to date, is played by Academy award winning actress, Brie Larson and is joined by fan-favorite Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury.

While “Captain Marvel” is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film bucks previous trend of being released in the order that the events within the MCU occur and is instead set in the ’90s. This out-of-order storytelling is also on full display within the movie as well.

At the beginning of “Captain Marvel,” the audience is introduced to Vers, played by Brie Larson. Vers is a noble warrior hero and member of the Kree civilization in a special task force fighting in the ongoing war against the Kree’s main enemy, the shape-shifting Skrulls. As the movie progresses, Vers begins to have visions of an earlier life she might have had on what she would come to learn as Earth where she crash lands. Vers then meets Nick Fury and the two attempt to figure out why she has these visions.

What’s confusing about this plot structure is that the movie constantly works backward and talks about what happened in the past, unlike in most movies where a character works toward something in the future.

“Captain Marvel” also falls into the trap many Marvel movies have falling into before, the origin story. Marvel is known for their somewhat lackluster superhero origin stories with so-so plot lines and character motivations that carry little weight. “Captain Marvel” is no different.

On the other hand, Captain Marvel is one of the most interesting and fun characters in the entire MCU. She is quick-witted, likeable and just overall a badass. Even her superpowers and look offer something audiences haven’t quite seen in the MCU before such as flying and shooting lasers from her hands all while she glows yellow and blue. It should also be heavily noted that Captain Marvel is the only female mainstay superhero in the MCU which adds to her freshness.

The lesson of “Captain Marvel” is also unique from other Marvel movies. There is no end of the universe as we know it threat and no seemingly impossible foe to beat either, but rather the lesson is that Captain Marvel proves she belongs no matter how many times people tell her she can’t do something and no matter how many times she has to pick herself back up again.

“Captain Marvel” is not the most impressive Marvel movie but it does offer one of the more interesting Marvel characters to date and the only standalone female one at that. If you are not a fan of Marvel movies, then “Captain Marvel” will not change that. If you are a fan of the Marvel movies, however, even if only a little bit, then you should see “Captain Marvel,” especially if you plan on seeing the next “Avengers” movie.