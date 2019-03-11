SGA candidates announced

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

SGA election week kicked off today with only one presidential and vice-presidential team running unopposed. Jessamyn Reichman, sociology junior and Freedom Richarson, political science junior are running for SGA president and vice-president respectively, according to Rana Thabata, SGA chief justice.

In addition, Gabriela Martinez and Chloe Dupleix are running for Senate at Large, while six students are running for Senate for College of Arts and Sciences: Emily Mccrory, Glory Tomi John, Brenda Valladeres, Samantha Sanchez, Brionna Adams, and Jourdan Greene.

For the newly named College of Music and Media, Taylor Fontenot, Kevin Aguilar and Sky Stubbs are running for senator. Carrie Elizabeth Smith is the only candidate running for Senate for the College of Business.

The SGA Candidate debate will be tomorrow, March 12 in Monroe 152, beginning at 12:30. This year, only two voting days will be held, on Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14. Students can cast their vote in the One Loyola Room, the Library Living Room, at the Residential Quad, and in Monroe Hall. Polls will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. Students can also vote on Orgsync until 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The results will be announced on Friday, March 15 at Crawfish in the Quad at 3:30 p.m. in the Peace Quad.