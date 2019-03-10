Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola drops home series versus Bethel

Biology sophomore Gabriel Trastoy misses a throw to home plate, causing Bethel to score in Game 2. Loyola would drop three straight games to the Wildcats. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
March 10, 2019
Filed under Baseball, Showcase, Sports

Loyola’s baseball team closed out the weekend winless versus conference rival Bethel University at Segnette Field.

The Wolf Pack were blown away in their doubleheader on March 8, dropping Game 1 with a score of 7-1 and falling in Game 2, 11-4.

Loyola also fell in Game 3 on March 9 with a score of 5-3.

Despite the series sweep, there were still some positives in Loyola’s final game.

History junior Nathan Law is now batting a team-best .432 this year after going 3-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Game 3. Law has recorded a hit in each game in which he registered an at-bat except for one.

Business management sophomore Michael Toscano was also consistent from the plate, going 2-2 with a run scored and a stolen base, and is now batting .417 this year.

Junior Jase Biehl also had a notable game, going 2-4 with one run scored in Game 3.

Loyola now has an overall record of 11-12 and a conference record of 0-6.

They will kick off a home series against Brewtown-Parker with a doubleheader on March 15.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager.

