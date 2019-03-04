Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola makes a huge splash at nationals

A Loyola women's swimmer looks at her total time after her relay race at a home meet on Jan. 9, 2019. Loyola's swim teams had top-10 finishes for the second year in a row. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
March 4, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Swimming

After four days of competition, the Loyola swim program made a splash at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming National Championship, with the men’s team a program-best fifth place and the women’s team coming in sixth place for the second consecutive year.

The men’s team scored 249 points, the women’s team earned 181 points and both teams broke a total of five school record in just the final day of competition.

On the men’s side, environmental studies freshman Earle Madden IV set the record in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:07.38.

Business junior Warren Massimini shattered the record in the 100-yard free, earning seventh place with a time of 46.08, and finance junior Trey James tied his program-best record in the 200-yard backstroke at 1:50.41 and placed fourth.

Business sophomore Elizabeth Skinner, international business freshman Ulrike Tovilla, environmental studies freshman Anna Sitzman and pre-law junior Cameryn Simon broke the Loyola record in the women’s 400-yard free relay with a time of 3:35.95 and an eighth-place finish.

Skinner also broke the record in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.58.

Overall, the Loyola swim program earned 39 All-American nods, with 15 student-athletes earning All-American selections across 17 events.

Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Loyola makes a huge splash at nationals