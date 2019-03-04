Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Crime around campus still threatens college students

Tyler Wann
March 4, 2019
Filed under The Wolf

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Though many students go to college expecting the usual learning, lifelong friendships and extracurricular opportunities, many don’t anticipate the amount of crime that they could fall victim to.

 

According to New Orleans Police Department Second District Commander Jennifer Dupree, college students are just as likely to fall victim to crime as any other person.

 

“There is no set pattern or time frame,” Dupree said.

 

In New Orleans, crime reached its peak with a total of 61,799 crimes in 1990, according to NOPD’s Crimes and Rates of 1990 – 2014. Though the amount of crime has dropped significantly since 1990, it is still a constant threat to most citizens, including college students.

For college students, Dupree says the most common crimes committed against them is theft, robbery and sexual assaults.

 

According to crimemapping.com, a website that shows reported crimes in certain areas, from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20, there has been a total of 115 reported crimes within a one mile radius of Loyola’s campus.

 

Out of those 115 reported crimes, 39 were thefts, 22 were vehicle thefts and break-ins and 12 were vandalism.

 

Dupree recommends students go to crime seminars put on by Tulane and Loyola to make them more aware of their environments.

 

This heat map depicts the locations around the city to the block where emergency services were contacted from for the year 2018, based on information from NOLA.gov. The emergencies depicted have been filtered to include the following emergencies:

Aggravated arson, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated battery by knife, aggravated battery by shooting, aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal damage, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, armed robbery, armed robbery with a gun, armed robbery with a knife, auto smash and grab, auto theft, bicycle theft, business burglary, carjacking, carjacking-no weapon, criminal damage-domestic, criminal mischief, death, discharging firearm, driving while under the influence, fight, fire, hit and run, hit and run police vehicle, hit and run with injuries, illegal carrying of weapon, illegal carrying of weapon-gun, illegal carrying of weapon-knife, indecent behavior, pickpocket, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, residence burglary, sexual battery, simple arson, simple assault, simple battery, simple burglary, simple burglary vehicle, simple kidnapping, simple rape, simple robbery, simple robbery property snatching, theft, theft from exterior, unclassified death

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Tyler Wann, The Wolf Editor

Wrapping up his four years at Loyola and The Maroon, Tyler serves as the The Wolf Editor. He hopes to portray the views of the editorial board, and has...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Crime around campus still threatens college students