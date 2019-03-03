Loyola celebrates two conference basketball championships

Both Loyola men's and women's teams pose with their championship trophies. Photo credit: Brett Simpson

Both Loyola men's and women's teams pose with their championship trophies. Photo credit: Brett Simpson

Both Loyola men's and women's teams pose with their championship trophies. Photo credit: Brett Simpson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Loyola brought out the brooms and swept both the men’s and women’s Southern States Athletic Conference Championship games, bringing back two championships to The Den.

The women’s team trekked through familiar territory, claiming their fourth conference title in the past five years. The team beat Bethel University 73-65 for the win.

The men’s team captured their first-ever Southern States Athletic Conference title, beating Middle Georgia State 78-74.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s team are back-to-back conference champions after beating Bethel University.

Early on, it was Loyola’s game, as Loyola kicked things off with a 13-5 run. With the help of international business senior Kaila Anthony and her 15 points in the first half, Loyola ended the second quarter with a 37-26 lead.

The third frame saw a shift in momentum. Bethel went on a 21-7 run to tie the game late in the quarter but mathematics sophomore Presley Wascom sunk a late three to help Loyola claw their way to the final quarter, 52-51.

In the fourth, Loyola and Bethel were neck-and-neck until a seven-point drive by Anthony secured the team win.

Anthony was named the SSAC Tournament MVP after racking up a career-high 30 points along with six rebounds, three steals and a block.

Psychology senior Megan Worry also had a big night, recording 1,000 career points and becoming Loyola’s leader in blocked shots with a total of 132. Worry had nine points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s team captured their first Southern States Athletic Conference title in the team’s history, marking the first time since 2010 that both a men’s and women’s team swept the championship round.

It was Middle Georgia State early on, as the team led over Loyola 18-13 before a media timeout. Loyola would answer back with a 15-2 stretch and gaining the 27-20 lead.

By halftime, Loyola had a 37-30 advantage and would keep the momentum in the second half. The Wolf Pack led by double-digits, 62-49, until Middle Georgia hit four three-pointers over a 16-3 stretch, tying the game 65 with just two minutes to play.

However, a long ball by finance senior Ethan Turner set the tone for the remainder of the game. The Wolf Pack would go 8-9 in their late-game free throws which sealed the narrow 78-74 victory.

It’s a sweep! @LoyolaWolfPack wins the 2019 SSAC Men’s Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/X3cliBIqxO — Southern States (@SSACsports) March 3, 2019

Mass communication freshman Myles Burns won the tournament MVP after racking up a double-double. Burns scored 17 points,12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. also had a big game with 15 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.