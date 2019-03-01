18 basketball players win conference awards
March 1, 2019
Among both Loyola basketball teams, 18 athletes scored Southern States Athletics Conference awards.
The men’s freshman duo racked up the program’s highest awards this season.
Mass communication freshman Myles Burns won Defensive Player of the Year, leading the nation with 73 steals and leading his team with 37 blocks.
Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil also picked up the Freshman of the Year award after finishing the regular season with a team-best 19.4 points, 4.1 assists per game and 14 double-doubles on the year.
Both players were also named to the First All-Conference Team as well as the All-Freshman Team. Freshman Cameron Dumas also made the conference rookie team.
A full list of awards for the men’s team include:
- Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Burns
- Freshman of the Year – Zach Wrightsil
- First Team All-Conference – Myles Burns
- First Team All-Conference – Zach Wrightsil
- All-Freshman Team – Myles Burns
- All-Freshman Team – Zach Wrightsil
- All-Freshman Team – Cameron Dumas
- All-Academic Team – Noah Griffin
- All-Academic Team – Trey LaForge
- All-Academic Team – Josh Leaney
- All-Academic Team – Joseph Ruzevich
- All-Academic Team – Ethan Turner
- Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team – Ethan Turner
The women’s team featured 10 players winning conference awards.
International business junior Kaila Anthony and psychology senior Megan Worry were both named to the First All-Conference Team. Anthony led Loyola in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game. Worry was stellar on the defensive end, leading the conference in steals with 2.57 steals each game.
Accounting junior Paige Franckiewicz was named to the Second Team All-Conference Team.
The full list of the women’s awards include:
- First Team All-Conference – Kaila Anthony
- First Team All-Conference – Megan Worry
- Second Team All-Conference – Paige Franckiewicz
- All-Freshman Team – Tay Cannon
- All-Freshman Team – Kennedy Hansberry
- All-Academic Team – Kamille Cooper
- All-Academic Team – Kayla Noto
- All-Academic Team – Breyah Richardson
- All-Academic Team –Presley Wascom
- Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team – Menley Long
