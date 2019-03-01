Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

18 basketball players win conference awards

18+Loyola+basketball+players+earned+conference+awards.+Mass+Communication+freshman+Myles+Burns+%283%29+won+Defensive+Player+of+the+Year+and+mass+communication+freshman+Zach+Wrightsil+%2823%29+won+Freshman+of+the+Year.+Photo+credit%3A+Michael+Bauer
Back to Article
Back to Article

18 basketball players win conference awards

18 Loyola basketball players earned conference awards. Mass Communication freshman Myles Burns (3) won Defensive Player of the Year and mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil (23) won Freshman of the Year. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

18 Loyola basketball players earned conference awards. Mass Communication freshman Myles Burns (3) won Defensive Player of the Year and mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil (23) won Freshman of the Year. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

18 Loyola basketball players earned conference awards. Mass Communication freshman Myles Burns (3) won Defensive Player of the Year and mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil (23) won Freshman of the Year. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

18 Loyola basketball players earned conference awards. Mass Communication freshman Myles Burns (3) won Defensive Player of the Year and mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil (23) won Freshman of the Year. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

Andres Fuentes
March 1, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Among both Loyola basketball teams, 18 athletes scored Southern States Athletics Conference awards.

The men’s freshman duo racked up the program’s highest awards this season.

Mass communication freshman Myles Burns won Defensive Player of the Year, leading the nation with 73 steals and leading his team with 37 blocks.

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil also picked up the Freshman of the Year award after finishing the regular season with a team-best 19.4 points, 4.1 assists per game and 14 double-doubles on the year.

Both players were also named to the First All-Conference Team as well as the All-Freshman Team. Freshman Cameron Dumas also made the conference rookie team.

A full list of awards for the men’s team include:

The women’s team featured 10 players winning conference awards.

International business junior Kaila Anthony and psychology senior Megan Worry were both named to the First All-Conference Team. Anthony led Loyola in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game. Worry was stellar on the defensive end, leading the conference in steals with 2.57 steals each game.

Accounting junior Paige Franckiewicz was named to the Second Team All-Conference Team.

The full list of the women’s awards include:

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack dominate in final 2019 regular season game

  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Loyola ends regular season as No. 2 seed

  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Basketball player speaks out over hecklers

  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Seniors nail a win in their final home game

  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Loyola blows out Blue Mountain College in final home game of 2019

  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Families gather in The Den for Senior Night

  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Bethel steals Loyola’s Homecoming victory

  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Loyola loses steam in 5-OT defeat

  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Freshman athlete wins Player of the Month

  • 18 basketball players win conference awards

    Basketball

    Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
18 basketball players win conference awards