Both the men’s and women’s golf teams scored big at the Badger Invitational, placing high in their first tournament of 2019.

The women’s team finished in second place and the men’s team fell in at third.

In the two-day tournament, the women’s team just narrowly missed the top spot. Loyola was two shots behind first-place William Carey, shooting 920 (+56) as compared to their rival’s score of 918 (+54).

The men’s team was neck-and-neck in second place with the University of Mobile, but the team scored -3, 285 in Round 2, sinking the victory and leaving Loyola in the three-spot with a total score of 886 (+22).

In individual play, business senior Philip Nijoka earned a third-place finish with a total score of 213 (-3).

Sophomore Madison Bates finished in fourth place on the women’s side with a score of 226 (+10). Business senior Daria Delfino finished close in fifth place with a total of 228 (+12).

The women’s team will head back home to compete in the Wolf Pack Invitational on March 18-19 while the men’s team will play again in the Carey Collegiate Classic from March 11-12.