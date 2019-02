Barkus was full of bite

Close Back to Article Back to Article Barkus was full of bite The good puppers sit in their time machine. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom The good puppers sit in their time machine. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom The good puppers sit in their time machine. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom





Filed under Multimedia, Photography

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Dogs and other creatures gathered Sunday, Feb. 24, to celebrate Barkus. Barkus is a carnival krewe that emphasizes dogs in order to promote pet adoption. The parade celebrated its 26th anniversary of being recognized as an official parade. Gallery | 21 Photos Sidney Ovrom This good boy was intrigued by the camera and all the puppy-parade goers. Close