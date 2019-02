A Loyola pitcher on the mound for the Rust College series at Segentte Field. Photo credit: Andrew Wellmann

A Loyola pitcher on the mound for the Rust College series at Segentte Field. Photo credit: Andrew Wellmann

Loyola earned 35 total runs across their three-game sweep over Rust College this past weekend at Segnette Field.

The Wolf Pack lit up the score board, sending multiple runners to home plate but the Bearcats also faced Loyola’s defense. The visiting team only managed eight runs the entire series.

GAME 1

The Wolf Pack dominated the Bearcats as they win the first game of the series 13-2 on Feb. 23. Junior A.J. Smith would have another great outing, as he would pitch for the first six innings finishing with six K’s and only allowing 4 hits and two runs.

Physics sophomore Khourtland Fears would come in the 7th inning to close out the game. He finished Game 1 striking out the lead off hitter and making quick work of next few hitters he faced.

Loyola would also play elite defense behind their pitchers as they would have zero fielding errors.The Wolf Pack offense was on fire as they would score all of their runs between the 2nd and 4th innings including 8 runs in the 3rd.

The Wolf Pack would finish with 14 hits, marking the second best hit total they’ve had so far this season.

Standout performs from Game 1 are business sophomore Zachary Cook who hit 2-4 with four RBI and 2 runs scored including hitting a triple in the 4th inning.

Economics senior Jesse Jordan would finish the gaming hitting 3-3 also scoring 3 runs and have stolen base. Business Brandon Wilson Jr would have is third three-hit game, going 3-5 with one RBI and stolen base.

GAME 2

Game 2 was another dominate win for Loyola as they walked away with 13-4 victory over Rust on Feb. 24.

Buisness junior Wyatt Lankford would have a great pitching performance, only allowing two hits and one run to score while also adding a pair of strikeouts across five innings.

Business management sophomore Kyle Higginbotham and business management freshman Trevor Omans would come in to close out the game, only allowing four hits and three runs during the final two innings.

The Wolf Pack offense was firing on all cylinders as they racked up 11 hits and scored 13 runs and stole three bases. The defense had another excellent performance as they had their second straight game with zero fielding errors.

Standout performers from Game 2 are biology sophomore Allen Dennis who hit 1-3 with three RBI’s and a single run scored, including hitting his 5th home run of the season.

Economics senior Jesse Jordan had another excellent performance as he went 2-3 scoring two runs while also adding an RBI and a stolen base. Junior Jase Biehl went 2-3 hitting two doubles and racking up two RBI’s while scoring two runs and stealing a base.

GAME 3

Loyola would complete the sweep as they defeated Rust 9-2 in the final game of the series on Feb. 24.

Psychology sophomore Brenden Taravella would have solid outing for Loyola, allowing only two runs while also racking up five K’s through five innings pitched.

Business junior Jordan Miller and political science freshman Joseph Snowden would come in to finish the game only allowing two hits with no runs.

The offense would get off to slow start as Loyola went hit-less through the first two innings, but they would soon find their stride as the Wolf Pack would score in every inning afterwards.

Loyola would rack up six hits and nine stolen bases. The defense would have solid performance as they would throw five runners out on the base path and only have one fielding error.

Standout performers from Game 3 are history junior Nathan Law who hit 2-2 with three RBI’s and scoring two runs and stealing two bases. Business management sophomore Mickey Toscano went 1-4 with 3RBI’s.

Series MVP: Economics senior Jesse Jordan played in every game of the series racking up six hits in nine at bats. Jordan finished the series with an RBI , five runs scored, and three stolen bases.

Loyola now has a record of 9-6 and will remain at home to face Spring Hill College on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.