4 athletes set Loyola records at Bulldog Open

4 athletes set Loyola records at Bulldog Open

Andres Fuentes
February 9, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Track & Field

Sticking with their consistency, the Loyola track and field program went on to set four new school records at the Samford University Bulldog Open in just their third meet of the season.

Computer information systems junior Jarrett Richard set the tone early for the Wolf Pack, shattering the school record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.27.

Senior Taylor Hagins earned the silver medal in the women’s weight throw while also breaking her personal-best and a school record in the event. Hagins thew for a distance of 14.83 meters.

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey broke the record for the 5,000-meter run by more than a minute. Ramsey finished with a time of 15:29.36.

Psychology sophomore Hayden Ricca shattered the school record in the 3,000-meter run, which was set by Ramsey at the Samford Invitational earlier this season. Ricca finished with a time of 8:57.09.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

