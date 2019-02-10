Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

Mass+communication+senior+Eric+Brown+%2812%29+drives+the+offensive+play+in+transition.+Photo+credit%3A+Andres+Fuentes
Back to Article
Back to Article

Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

Mass communication senior Eric Brown (12) drives the offensive play in transition. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Mass communication senior Eric Brown (12) drives the offensive play in transition. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Mass communication senior Eric Brown (12) drives the offensive play in transition. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Mass communication senior Eric Brown (12) drives the offensive play in transition. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
February 9, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In a team effort, led by mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil, the Loyola men’s basketball team muscled through a victory on the road, beating Middle Georgia State 88-77.

Wrightsil nearly racked up a triple-double in the game. The freshman led the team in points and assists with 28 and eight respectively as well as earning 10 rebounds.

Wrightsil now has 479 points in her first year at Loyola, putting him in the top-20 for most points scored in a season. He also has a total of 99 assists this season, making him ninth all-time in most assists in a season at Loyola.

Mass communication Myles Burns snagged a team-high 17 rebounds and 11 points, his 10th double-double of the season.

Burns also recorded a single steal, tying him with Corey Gray for most steals in a single season. He also has 214 rebounds this year, which is 10th most in a season.

Computer science senior Tre’Von Jasmine finished with a stat line of 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Finance senior Ethan Turner nailed six three-point shots and ending the game with 20 points.

History sophomore Tensley Aldridge ended the game with 13 points.

The team now has a record of 15-9 with a conference record of 10-7.

Loyola will head to William Carey on Feb. 11.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Presley Wascom and Megan Worry help secure Loyola’s 9th consecutive win

  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Loyola basketball player faced inappropriate remarks at Faulkner University game

  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Loyola takes second place in conference after win

  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball scores in triple-digits versus Brewton-Parker

  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Bench players play big in win versus Florida College

  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball team wins after being down 15 points at halftime

  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Men’s team suffers a loss versus No. 18 team

  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Women’s team secures 30-point win versus William Carey

  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Tale of Two Ballers: Loyola freshmen make their mark on the basketball team

  • Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

    Basketball

    Loyola brings the offense in win versus Martin Methodist

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State