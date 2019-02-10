Five players score in double-digits in win versus Middle Georgia State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In a team effort, led by mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil, the Loyola men’s basketball team muscled through a victory on the road, beating Middle Georgia State 88-77.

Wrightsil nearly racked up a triple-double in the game. The freshman led the team in points and assists with 28 and eight respectively as well as earning 10 rebounds.

Wrightsil now has 479 points in her first year at Loyola, putting him in the top-20 for most points scored in a season. He also has a total of 99 assists this season, making him ninth all-time in most assists in a season at Loyola.

Mass communication Myles Burns snagged a team-high 17 rebounds and 11 points, his 10th double-double of the season.

Burns also recorded a single steal, tying him with Corey Gray for most steals in a single season. He also has 214 rebounds this year, which is 10th most in a season.

Computer science senior Tre’Von Jasmine finished with a stat line of 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Finance senior Ethan Turner nailed six three-point shots and ending the game with 20 points.

History sophomore Tensley Aldridge ended the game with 13 points.

The team now has a record of 15-9 with a conference record of 10-7.

Loyola will head to William Carey on Feb. 11.