Loyola basketball player faced inappropriate remarks at Faulkner University game

Loyola’s women’s basketball team traveled to Montgomery, Alabama on Feb. 7 to face Faulkner University.

The Wolf Pack would go on to win 85-66, but not without inappropriate remarks from Faulkner fans toward biology senior Kayla Noto.

Noto played on the court for a total of six minutes enduring what she claimed to be harassment by the Faulkner student section.

Noto said in a tweet that the students, “Informed me that ‘this is a girls’ game,’ that I am a man, and that I ‘should be playing in the guys’ game.'”

She also tweeted, “My gender identity is and never will be a platform for anyone’s sore jokes. I’m playing the sport I love because I’ve earned it. I just want to play basketball and be myself. No negativity welcome.”

Faulkner University responded to Noto’s post saying, “On behalf of the entire university, we want to apologize for any inappropriate remarks that were made during last night’s game against Loyola University. As a Christian university, we in NO way condone any form of harassment. Instead, we strive to show love and respect to all.”

Faulkner has been contacted for an official statement but no response has been seen.