Loyola basketball player faced inappropriate remarks at Faulkner University game

Biology senior Kayla Noto (25) underwent "harassment" by the student section at a Faulkner University game. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
February 9, 2019
Loyola’s women’s basketball team traveled to Montgomery, Alabama on Feb. 7 to face Faulkner University.

The Wolf Pack would go on to win 85-66, but not without inappropriate remarks from Faulkner fans toward biology senior Kayla Noto.

Noto played on the court for a total of six minutes enduring what she claimed to be harassment by the Faulkner student section.

Noto said in a tweet that the students, “Informed me that ‘this is a girls’ game,’ that I am a man, and that I ‘should be playing in the guys’ game.'”

She also tweeted, “My gender identity is and never will be a platform for anyone’s sore jokes. I’m playing the sport I love because I’ve earned it. I just want to play basketball and be myself. No negativity welcome.”

Since posting the tweet, Noto has received 128 retweets and 247 likes on the social media platform.

Faulkner University responded to Noto’s post saying, “On behalf of the entire university, we want to apologize for any inappropriate remarks that were made during last night’s game against Loyola University. As a Christian university, we in NO way condone any form of harassment. Instead, we strive to show love and respect to all.”

Faulkner has been contacted for an official statement but no response has been seen.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

