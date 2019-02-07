Six Greek Life organizations pass the appeals process

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After a week of assessing what can be done for the organizations’ futures, six of the chapters put on temporary probations have passed the appeals process.

In early January, eight of Loyola’s Greek organizations were put on temporary social probation due to errors made in their standards of excellence reports that are used track chapter performance.

The organizations were given the opportunity to appeal the decision. Six out of the eight chapters put on temporary probation decided to go through the appeal process.

As part of the appeals process, chapter presidents and vice presidents met with director of Student Life and Ministry Dale O’Neill with a detailed action plan.

O’Neill said she was impressed by the performance of all the chapters during these appeals meetings.

“They were all prepared, professional and understood the importance of having minimum standards for Fraternity and Sorority Life on campus,” she said.

However, the chapters are not in the clear yet. To be officially be put off of the temporary probation, chapters must meet and turn in the Spring 2019 Standards of Excellence packet by March 1 at 5 PM.

For more information, stay connected with The Maroon.