Tennis program racks up wins on the road

Biology senior Sebastian Gomez hits a tennis ball during warm ups. Both men and women's teams won two matches in a double-header. Photo credit: Loyola University Athletics

Both the men and women’s tennis teams hit the road to face off against conference rivals Belhaven University and Blue Mountain College in a double-header on Feb.2. Both Wolf Pack teams came out on top, securing the first wins in 2019.

The men’s team beat Blue Mountain 9-0 and defeated Belhaven 8-1.

The women’s team defeated Blue Moutain 8-1 and won over Belhaven 9-0.

Both teams will return home to face off against the University of New Orleans on Nov. 9 at noon.