Tennis program racks up wins on the road
Both the men and women’s tennis teams hit the road to face off against conference rivals Belhaven University and Blue Mountain College in a double-header on Feb.2. Both Wolf Pack teams came out on top, securing the first wins in 2019.
The men’s team beat Blue Mountain 9-0 and defeated Belhaven 8-1.
The women’s team defeated Blue Moutain 8-1 and won over Belhaven 9-0.
Both teams will return home to face off against the University of New Orleans on Nov. 9 at noon.
