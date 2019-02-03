Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Tennis program racks up wins on the road

Biology senior Sebastian Gomez hits a tennis ball during warm ups. Both men and women's teams won two matches in a double-header. Photo credit: Loyola University Athletics

Andres Fuentes
February 2, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Tennis

Both the men and women’s tennis teams hit the road to face off against conference rivals Belhaven University and Blue Mountain College in a double-header on Feb.2. Both Wolf Pack teams came out on top, securing the first wins in 2019.

The men’s team beat Blue Mountain 9-0 and defeated Belhaven 8-1.

The women’s team defeated Blue Moutain 8-1 and won over Belhaven 9-0.

Both teams will return home to face off against the University of New Orleans on Nov. 9 at noon.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

