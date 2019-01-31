SGA kicks off election season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The student government association’s election season will commence on Feb. 19, @loynogreeklife announced in an Instagram post today.

Candidate applications will open that morning. Students who wish to run will have until Feb. 26 to submit their name into the candidate’s pool.

Over the course of the election process, students will be able to asses potential SGA representatives at a candidate meet and greet on March 11 and a candidate debate on March 12.

Election day will take place all day on March 14, and students will be able to vote at polls located in the Danna Center, Monroe Hall, the library and the residence quad.