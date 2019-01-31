Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

SGA kicks off election season

Back to Article
Back to Article

SGA kicks off election season

Emma Ruby
January 31, 2019
Filed under News, Student Government

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student government association’s election season will commence on Feb. 19, @loynogreeklife announced in an Instagram post today.

Candidate applications will open that morning. Students who wish to run will have until Feb. 26 to submit their name into the candidate’s pool.

Over the course of the election process, students will be able to asses potential SGA representatives at a candidate meet and greet on March 11 and a candidate debate on March 12.

Election day will take place all day on March 14, and students will be able to vote at polls located in the Danna Center, Monroe Hall, the library and the residence quad.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Emma Ruby, Breaking News Editor

Emma is a political science freshman from Arlington, Texas. She serves as a staff reporter and leads the breaking news team, and is excited to learn about...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • SGA kicks off election season

    Greek Life

    Loyola’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity wins national awards

  • SGA kicks off election season

    News

    Changes coming to the College of Music and Fine Arts

  • SGA kicks off election season

    News

    New SGA chief-of-staff hopes to take “behind-the-scenes” approach to position

  • SGA kicks off election season

    News

    64 students lose university-sponsored medical coverage

  • SGA kicks off election season

    News

    University Senate endorses idea for associate degree program

  • SGA kicks off election season

    Administration

    Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

  • SGA kicks off election season

    Academic

    Spring ballet class canceled

  • SGA kicks off election season

    News

    Students to be fined for not showing IDs in residential halls

  • SGA kicks off election season

    News

    Human trafficking forum fights social misconceptions

  • SGA kicks off election season

    Administration

    Law professor wins award and Tetlow addresses Loyola’s finances

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
SGA kicks off election season