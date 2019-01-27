Four Loyola records broken at indoor track meet

Psychology sophomore Hayden Ricca and environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey each broke records at the McNeese Indoor II on Jan. 25. Mass communication senior Leah Banks set two program records at the meet. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

The indoor track and field season just started for Loyola but the program continues breaking school records.

Mass communication senior Leah Banks, environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey and psychology sophomore Hayden Ricca each broke records at the McNeese Indoor II on Jan. 25.

Banks set the new program-best in the 55-meter dash, with a time of 7.65 seconds and finishing 11th in the event. She set another program record with her fourth-place finish in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:45.61.

Ramsey sits a top of the record books after his finish in the mile run. He finished in sixth place with a time of 4:34.39 in the event.

Ricca placed fifth in the 800-meter dash with a new program-best time of 2:02.16.

Up next, Loyola will compete in the Bayou Bengal Invitational in Baton Rouge on January 31 and February 1