Loyola takes second place in conference after win
January 27, 2019
The Loyola women’s basketball team took down Brewton-Parker, 66-60, to clinch their tenth Southern States Athletic Conference win this year and to earn the No. 2 spot in the conference standings.
The home-win marks the fifth consecutive victory in a row for the team.
Psychology senior Megan Worry had another notable night this season, grabbing a career-best 15 rebounds along with nine points and four blocked shots.
Worry now averages 2.1 blocks per game which ranked in the top-10 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
International business junior Kaila Anthony had a team-best 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and a single steal.
Freshman Tay Cannon earned 13 points and nine rebounds while coming off the bench.
Loyola has an overall record of 16-5 and a conference record of 10-2. The team will travel to Stillman College for their next matchup on Jan. 31.
