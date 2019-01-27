Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola takes second place in conference after win

Loyola takes second place in conference after win

Psychology senior Megan Worry had another notable night this season, grabbing a career-best 15 rebounds along with nine points and four blocked shots. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
January 27, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

The Loyola women’s basketball team took down Brewton-Parker, 66-60, to clinch their tenth Southern States Athletic Conference win this year and to earn the No. 2 spot in the conference standings.

The home-win marks the fifth consecutive victory in a row for the team.

Psychology senior Megan Worry had another notable night this season, grabbing a career-best 15 rebounds along with nine points and four blocked shots.

Worry now averages 2.1 blocks per game which ranked in the top-10 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

International business junior Kaila Anthony had a team-best 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and a single steal.

Freshman Tay Cannon earned 13 points and nine rebounds while coming off the bench.

Loyola has an overall record of 16-5 and a conference record of 10-2. The team will travel to Stillman College for their next matchup on Jan. 31.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

