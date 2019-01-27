Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Men’s basketball scores in triple-digits versus Brewton-Parker

Men’s basketball scores in triple-digits versus Brewton-Parker

Andres Fuentes
January 27, 2019
Basketball, Sports

Loyola kept the offense flowing as the men’s basketball team defeated Brewton-Parker 106-69 on Jan. 26.

The Wolf Pack put up 29 – 59 (49.2 percent) from the field goal range and 9 – 21 (42.9 percent) from beyond the three-point line as compared to their conference rivals who only scored 29.9 percent from the field goal range and 17.9 percent from the three-point line.

Loyola also featured five players that scored in the double-digits. Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil led the team with 21 points and business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. scored 15 points.

Freshman Cameron Dumas had 14 points, mass communication freshman Myles Burns had 13 and finance senior Ethan Turner finished with 11 points.

Wrightsil recorded his ninth double-double of the season, adding 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists to his point total.

Along with his total points, Smith racked up 13 rebounds to finish the game with his third double-double of the year.

Loyola now has an overall record of 13-7 and sport a conference record of 8-5.

The team will hit the road to play Stillman College on Jan. 31.

