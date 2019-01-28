Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

The+director+of+the+New+Orleans+Saints+in-stadium+production+sits+in+front+of+her+switcher+board.+Photo+credit%3A+Albert+Dupont
Back to Article
Back to Article

Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

The director of the New Orleans Saints in-stadium production sits in front of her switcher board. Photo credit: Albert Dupont

The director of the New Orleans Saints in-stadium production sits in front of her switcher board. Photo credit: Albert Dupont

Albert Dupont

The director of the New Orleans Saints in-stadium production sits in front of her switcher board. Photo credit: Albert Dupont

Albert Dupont

Albert Dupont

The director of the New Orleans Saints in-stadium production sits in front of her switcher board. Photo credit: Albert Dupont

Albert Dupont
January 28, 2019
Filed under Columns, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






How would you like to do your job with tens of thousands of people watching what you produce? And get this, you don’t know what’s going to happen from one moment to the next, and it happens really, really fast. That’s what the in-house video production team at the Superdome faces every Saints and Pelicans game.

Yes, an incredible amount of time is spent scripting and planning the pregame, timeouts, halftime and post game shows, but the meat of the show — the actual game — has no script. When the ball is snapped it could be a sack, a run, a pass, a touchdown or the biggest non-call in the history of football. You just don’t know.

To add to the pressure, the content created is on two 333-foot wide and 38-feet tall video boards, along with countless monitors in the suites and concourse areas to make it pretty easy for your audience to see your show — and your mistakes.

It may sound like a lot of pressure. It is. But it’s a lot of fun, and three hours of adrenaline. You may be wondering, how do you break into this business that hires on average 200-300 people every football game-day? You can do that right here at Loyola with Wolf Pack Productions.

Wolf Pack Productions is a student-run production enterprise that produces volleyball and basketball games for Loyola Athletics, as well as other events around campus. By volunteering for Wolf Pack Productions you get hands-on experienc

e working cameras, directing, rolling instant replays and learning the technical side of broadcast production. This is where you can get that valuable experience to break into the exciting world of live, multicam video production.

If you would like to get involved or see what goes on behind the scenes of a broadcast, contact Albert Dupont at [email protected] or stop by CM 408. You can also follow Wolf Pack Productions on Twitter, @WolfPackVIDEO, and Instagram, @wolfpack_video.

Standby… and we are live in 3, 2, 1, roll the show open!

Gallery|4 Photos
Albert Dupont
Producers and directors help put on the New Orleans Saints production inside the Superdome. Photo credit: Albert Dupont

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

    Columns

    Column: Being a small program makes us great

  • Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

    Columns

    Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

  • Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

    Columns

    Column: Saints are going for broke

  • Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

    Columns

    Column: Give artificial ice a chance

  • Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

    Columns

    Column: For a Greater Loyola

  • Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

    Columns

    Column: How to do Mardi Gras the right way

  • Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

    Columns

    Opinion: We need to talk about menstrual cycles

  • Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

    Columns

    COLUMN: Jazz & Heritage Festival continues celebrating all things New Orleans

  • Columns

    In My Opinion: G-Eazy deserves his fame

  • Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know

    Columns

    In My Opinion: David Bowie changed the face of rock

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Column: There’s more to sports that you don’t know