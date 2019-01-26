Loyola students spread the L.O.V.E

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A student organization with the mission of serving minority women at Loyola has invited to campus a former partner of signer and producer R. Kelly to share her experience with domestic violence.

Asante McGee, author of “No Longer Trapped in the Closet,” will visit Loyola next week to talk about domestic violence and how she survived her relationship with Kelly, who in recent weeks has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and abuse.

The talk will be hosted by Living Our Vision Everyday, also known as L.O.V.E. — a student organization with the goal of serving and empowering minority women. Even when it comes to uncomfortable subjects, L.O.V.E. aims to give women a voice.

The L.O.V.E chapter announced their event, A Conversation with Asante McGee, will take place Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. The conversation is open to the entire Loyola community and college students throughout New Orleans.

Stacy Lewis-Goins, Loyola’s L.O.V.E. sponsor, said she has been family friends with McGee for more than 15 years.

“I consider her one of my babies,” Lewis-Goins said.

McGee contacted the L.O.V.E. sponsor with hopes of doing advocacy work through the organization. Jones believes McGee will offer valuable lessons to the chapter’s women of color and the Loyola community.

Lewis-Goins also hopes the talk with McGee reveals signs of domestic violence and helps people spot those signs early.

“Domestic violence has been really talked about in pop culture and things lately, and, of course, it’s just really big to begin with,” Jones said. “So I think continuing to draw attention to that — to signs of what a relationship like that looks like, how you get yourself out of that and connecting people to resources — because I think a lot of people deal with this kind of thing but don’t realize it or don’t realize how they can be an advocate.”

According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equals to more than 10 million abused men and women.

Jones hopes McGee’s talk will bring more awareness to domestic violence, and Jones said she expects the session will be beneficial to anyone who attends.

“People just don’t realize how big domestic violence is,” Jones said. “Not being so quick to blame the victim but listening to the people’s stories and actually believing them is the first step to how we can grow and learn more and hopefully prevent this from happening as often as it does.”

Jones also said she believes McGee’s talk is key in being able to prepare people for the real world.

“The world is not just one dimension,” she said. “There are so many tricks people have now these days, so many ways people want to hurt others, sadly — and getting people ready for the real world besides just being book smart, but also street smart.”

L.O.V.E was organized with the aim of serving African-American women on Loyola’s campus, but it’s mission has since expanded to include all minority women.

“We know there is a need and want for people of color to have a space to be comfortable and to have that support or that network that they can rely on to ease those four years in college,” said Michaela Jones, L.O.V.E president. “(Through L.O.V.E.,) they get the support they need, build a sisterhood, do service and do fun activities — like last year we went to ‘The Color Purple’.”

Jones said her organization is also about networking, though not always in a professional sense.

“We just try to create a network of girls who can have someone to rely on who looks like them and who might experience the same kind of struggles in their day-to-day life,” Jones said.