Saints players embrace Rams players after their defeat in the NFC Championship. Photo credit: Olivia Ledet

Saints players embrace Rams players after their defeat in the NFC Championship. Photo credit: Olivia Ledet

Saints players embrace Rams players after their defeat in the NFC Championship. Photo credit: Olivia Ledet

Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It’s been a full week. The wounds of losing to the Los Angles Rams should be healed.

Probably.

Maybe not.

However, the 26-23 loss to the Rams in overtime in the NFC Championship shouldn’t cloud the successful and memorable season that the Saints had.

Quarterback Drew Brees had a near-MVP season. The running back duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara ran all over opponents’ defenses. The Saints defense found a rhythm and wide receiver Michael Thomas proved to be Brees’ top weapon.

The 2018-2019 season was memorable. From “Choppa Style” to broken records, let’s start to celebrate what the Saints have done and let’s look forward to what they’ll bring next season.

Gallery | 10 Photos Olivia Ledet New Orleans Saints fans filled the Superdome for the NFC Championship. Photo credit: Olivia Ledet