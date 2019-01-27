Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

Saints+players+embrace+Rams+players+after+their+defeat+in+the+NFC+Championship.+Photo+credit%3A+Olivia+Ledet
Back to Article
Back to Article

Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

Saints players embrace Rams players after their defeat in the NFC Championship. Photo credit: Olivia Ledet

Saints players embrace Rams players after their defeat in the NFC Championship. Photo credit: Olivia Ledet

Olivia Ledet

Saints players embrace Rams players after their defeat in the NFC Championship. Photo credit: Olivia Ledet

Olivia Ledet

Olivia Ledet

Saints players embrace Rams players after their defeat in the NFC Championship. Photo credit: Olivia Ledet

Andres Fuentes
January 27, 2019
Filed under Photography, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It’s been a full week. The wounds of losing to the Los Angles Rams should be healed.

Probably.

Maybe not.

However, the 26-23 loss to the Rams in overtime in the NFC Championship shouldn’t cloud the successful and memorable season that the Saints had.

Quarterback Drew Brees had a near-MVP season. The running back duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara ran all over opponents’ defenses. The Saints defense found a rhythm and wide receiver Michael Thomas proved to be Brees’ top weapon.

The 2018-2019 season was memorable. From “Choppa Style” to broken records, let’s start to celebrate what the Saints have done and let’s look forward to what they’ll bring next season.

Gallery|10 Photos
Olivia Ledet
New Orleans Saints fans filled the Superdome for the NFC Championship. Photo credit: Olivia Ledet

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Contributors
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Olivia Ledet, Social Media Coordinator

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    Photography

    Philly fans witness Eagles fly out the playoffs

  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    Photography

    Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    Life & Times

    December welcomes Nola Krampus-style haunted house

  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    Life & Times

    Gallery: CBD lights up for the holiday season

  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    News

    Gallery: Loyola celebrates its 17th president

  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    News

    Gallery: Wolf Pack celebrates inauguration week with Tetlow Fest

  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    Life & Times

    How to slay Halloween in New Orleans

  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    News

    Reclaiming bodies, reclaiming the night at Take Back the Night

  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    Features

    NOLA Nightmare rises from the grave of House of Shock

  • Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019

    City

    High school rivalries in the Big Easy are a unique tradition

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019