Gallery: Go Saints on to 2019
January 27, 2019
Filed under Photography, Showcase, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
It’s been a full week. The wounds of losing to the Los Angles Rams should be healed.
Probably.
Maybe not.
However, the 26-23 loss to the Rams in overtime in the NFC Championship shouldn’t cloud the successful and memorable season that the Saints had.
Quarterback Drew Brees had a near-MVP season. The running back duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara ran all over opponents’ defenses. The Saints defense found a rhythm and wide receiver Michael Thomas proved to be Brees’ top weapon.
The 2018-2019 season was memorable. From “Choppa Style” to broken records, let’s start to celebrate what the Saints have done and let’s look forward to what they’ll bring next season.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.