Local universities unite for MLK Day of Service

A group of University of New Orleans baseball players helps out thr local community by cutting pieces off an overgrown bush. HANNAH RENTON / The Maroon.

A group of University of New Orleans baseball players helps out thr local community by cutting pieces off an overgrown bush. HANNAH RENTON / The Maroon.

A group of University of New Orleans baseball players helps out thr local community by cutting pieces off an overgrown bush. HANNAH RENTON / The Maroon.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the University of New Orleans hosted area universities Jan. 21 for a community-wide day of service.

Students from Tulane, Loyola and Dillard universities shuffled onto buses bright and early Monday morning to ride to UNO’s campus, as they united to serve various parts of the New Orleans community.

This annual day of service is an opportunity that allows college students to explore different parts of the city and gain valuable community service experience.

Volunteers were separated into teams, which spread across the city to help as many people and communities as possible. Students took on tasks such as gardening, painting, trash pick-up and Mardi Gras bead sorting.

Some of the organizations served Monday included Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association, Child Advocacy Services and Arc of Greater New Orleans.

The day ended with hundreds of smiling faces and a jambalaya lunch provided by UNO.