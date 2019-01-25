Local universities unite for MLK Day of Service
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the University of New Orleans hosted area universities Jan. 21 for a community-wide day of service.
Students from Tulane, Loyola and Dillard universities shuffled onto buses bright and early Monday morning to ride to UNO’s campus, as they united to serve various parts of the New Orleans community.
This annual day of service is an opportunity that allows college students to explore different parts of the city and gain valuable community service experience.
Volunteers were separated into teams, which spread across the city to help as many people and communities as possible. Students took on tasks such as gardening, painting, trash pick-up and Mardi Gras bead sorting.
Some of the organizations served Monday included Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association, Child Advocacy Services and Arc of Greater New Orleans.
The day ended with hundreds of smiling faces and a jambalaya lunch provided by UNO.
