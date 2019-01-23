Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Maria Calzada, interim provost, will remain in her position for another year and Alicia Bourque, former interim executive director of student affairs, has accepted her position permanently, according to a Jan. 23 email from Tania Tetlow, university president.

Tetlow said that Calzada will not accept the permanent role of provost as she prefers her former position as the Dean of Arts and Sciences, a title currently held by Uriel Quesada, but Calzada will remain provost until a replacement is found.

“We will plan on doing our formal provost search — using the same search committee announced this fall — beginning late this summer,” Tetlow said.

Tetlow added that she believes Bourque is the perfect fit for the permanent role of executive director of student affairs.

“Her thirteen-year career at Loyola University New Orleans, which began a few weeks before Katrina, includes more than a dozen years serving as Director for Counseling and Health Services, where she greatly helped to improve the student care experience,” Tetlow said. “I can think of no better person to lead our Division of Student Affairs as they do the critical work that helps shape our students and our university.”