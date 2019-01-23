Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

Back to Article
Back to Article

Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

Rose Wagner
January 23, 2019
Filed under Administration, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Maria Calzada, interim provost, will remain in her position for another year and Alicia Bourque, former interim executive director of student affairs, has accepted her position permanently, according to a Jan. 23 email from Tania Tetlow, university president.

Tetlow said that Calzada will not accept the permanent role of provost as she prefers her former position as the Dean of Arts and Sciences, a title currently held by Uriel Quesada, but Calzada will remain provost until a replacement is found.

“We will plan on doing our formal provost search — using the same search committee announced this fall — beginning late this summer,” Tetlow said.

Tetlow added that she believes Bourque is the perfect fit for the permanent role of executive director of student affairs.

“Her thirteen-year career at Loyola University New Orleans, which began a few weeks before Katrina, includes more than a dozen years serving as Director for Counseling and Health Services, where she greatly helped to improve the student care experience,” Tetlow said. “I can think of no better person to lead our Division of Student Affairs as they do the critical work that helps shape our students and our university.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Rose Wagner, News Editor

Rose is a sophomore mass communication and political science double major from St. Paul, Minnesota. This is her second semester as news editor for The...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

    Administration

    Law professor wins award and Tetlow addresses Loyola’s finances

  • Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

    Administration

    University Senate endorses idea for online associate degree program

  • Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

    Administration

    Students lose university-sponsored medical coverage

  • Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

    Academic

    BREAKING: Loyola put under financial probation for fiscal year 2019

  • Academic

    Loyola to receive financial monitoring decision Dec. 11

  • Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

    Administration

    Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

  • Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

    Administration

    Vice president for finance and administration resigns

  • Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

    Administration

    New snake species named after Loyola professor

  • Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

    Administration

    Loyola revisits climate survey results

  • Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended

    Administration

    Purchasing specialists hired to maintain financial stability

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Permanent director of student affairs named, interim provost’s term is extended