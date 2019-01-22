Men’s team suffers a loss versus No. 18 team

Business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. (34) yells out defensive plays for his team. Loyola lost to William Carey 67-54. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. (34) yells out defensive plays for his team. Loyola lost to William Carey 67-54. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. (34) yells out defensive plays for his team. Loyola lost to William Carey 67-54. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The nationally-ranked No. 18 William Carey Crusaders brought their efficient offensive to bully their way to a win versus the Loyola men’s basketball team, 67-54.

William Carey went 24-65 (36. 9 percent) for field goals and 7-24 (29.2 percent) for three-pointers, which were higher than Loyola’s 29.3 field goal percentage and 16.7 three-point percentage.

Loyola’s duo guards, mass communication freshman Myles Burns and mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil both had notable nights, but it wasn’t enough to beat William Carey.

Burns and Wrightsil both led the team with 16 points. Burns racked up 13 rebounds to earn his sixth double-double of the season and Wrightsil had three blocks and two assists.

The Wolf Pack now have an overall record of 11-7 and a conference record of 6-5.

They will host Florida College on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.