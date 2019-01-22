Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Students to be fined for not showing IDs in residential halls

Students to be fined for not showing IDs in residential halls

Cristo Dulom
January 22, 2019
Filed under News, Residential Life, Showcase

The university is implementing a new policy in residential halls that will mandate students to show their IDs upon entering the building or face a fine, according to an email sent to students by Amy Boyle, director of residential life.

As of Jan. 22, the university will monitor students who do not show their IDs to residential hall desk assistants. A student’s first offense will be documented, and all subsequent offenses will result in a $15 fine charged to the student’s account.

“These policies exists to keep you and our community members safe,” Boyle said.

 

 

