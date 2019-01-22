Students to be fined for not showing IDs in residential halls

The university is implementing a new policy in residential halls that will mandate students to show their IDs upon entering the building or face a fine, according to an email sent to students by Amy Boyle, director of residential life.

As of Jan. 22, the university will monitor students who do not show their IDs to residential hall desk assistants. A student’s first offense will be documented, and all subsequent offenses will result in a $15 fine charged to the student’s account.

“These policies exists to keep you and our community members safe,” Boyle said.