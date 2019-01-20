Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola brings the offense in win versus Martin Methodist

Mass communication senior Eric Brown had 16 points versus Martin Methodist on Jan. 19. The men's basketball team sported a late game offensive run to win the game. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andres Fuentes
January 20, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

In front of 130 Wolf Pack fans, the men’s basketball team flaunted their offense late in the game to beat conference-rival Martin Methodist, 95-70 on Jan. 19.

The first half of the contest had the Redhawks leading close with 39-36, but in the final 13 minutes of the game, the Wolf Pack outscored the visiting team 49-11 to take the win at home. Loyola shot 60 percent in the second half compared to the 28 percent shot by Martin Methodist.

The 25-point win is the largest margin of victory that the men’s team has had over Martin Methodist.

Six players scored in double-digits. Mass communication freshmen Zach Wrightsil led the way with 19 points. Mass communication senior Eric Brown had 16 points, business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. had 14 points, mass communication freshman Myles Burns had 13 points, business junior Trey LaForge had 12 points and finance senior Ethan Turner had 11 points.

Loyola will remain at home as they face William Carey on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

