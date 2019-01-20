Psychology senior Megan Worry (23) racked up her 100th career block and her eighth double-double of the season. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Megan Worry marks her name in the history books after Wolf Pack win

Loyola’s women’s basketball team clawed their way past Martin Methodist, 64-57, off of a career night by psychology senior Megan Worry.

With four blocks in the game, Worry racked up her 100th blocked shot in her career. She now has a total of 103 blocks and sits at second place Loyola history for most blocked shots.

Worry also recorded her eighth double-double of the year with a stat line of 15 points and 13 rebounds. She also stands in the eighth spot for most career rebounds in the school’s history.

Mathematics sophomore Presley Wascom scored a career-high in points. Wascom racked up 20 points and finished 4-6 from the three-point line.

Loyola now has a 13-5 record and a 7-2 conference record.

They look to play William Carey on Jan. 21 in The Den.