Megan Worry marks her name in the history books after Wolf Pack win

Psychology senior Megan Worry (23) racked up her 100th career block and her eighth double-double of the season. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andres Fuentes
January 20, 2019
Loyola’s women’s basketball team clawed their way past Martin Methodist, 64-57, off of a career night by psychology senior Megan Worry.

With four blocks in the game, Worry racked up her 100th blocked shot in her career. She now has a total of 103 blocks and sits at second place Loyola history for most blocked shots.

Worry also recorded her eighth double-double of the year with a stat line of 15 points and 13 rebounds. She also stands in the eighth spot for most career rebounds in the school’s history.

Mathematics sophomore Presley Wascom scored a career-high in points. Wascom racked up 20 points and finished 4-6 from the three-point line.

Loyola now has a 13-5 record and a 7-2 conference record.

They look to play William Carey on Jan. 21 in The Den.

Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

