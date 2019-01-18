Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

University Senate endorses idea for associate degree program

Rose Wagner
January 18, 2019
Filed under Administration, Finance, News, Showcase

The University Senate approved a motion yesterday to endorse the concept of City College and the possible development of online associate degree programs.

City College was a program abolished post-Katrina that aimed at adult and continuing education. The new concept, presented to the senate by Maria Calzada, interim provost, would potentially include the creation of online associate degrees in psychology, communications, interdisciplinary studies, criminal justice and business.

Calzada said that the degrees would allow students to transfer into four-year programs at Loyola after their completion of the online courses.

She added that the resurrection of City College would hopefully provide an increase in revenue for the university in the wake of Loyola’s financial probation and spring registration numbers which Calzada said were a “disappointment.”

The motion to endorse passed with 22 votes in favor, nine votes against and three abstentions.

Calzada said that more research and work needs to be done and that the faculty must approve the curriculum for the online courses. The proposal will be discussed by the board of trustees in March.

About the Writer
Rose Wagner, News Editor

Rose is a sophomore mass communication and political science double major from St. Paul, Minnesota. This is her second semester as news editor for The...

