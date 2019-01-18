Wolf Pack takes a bite out of the New Year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s Jan. 1, and you’ve got that “new year, new me” mindset. But, we all know resolutions tend to be pretty hard to keep.

This can be especially true for the party-hard, night-owl on a college student budget. Still, there are some goals that even the average tired, broke, social butterfly college student can achieve…probably.

Via Twitter poll, The Maroon asked students what their goals were.

Y’all voted and the results are in. Here are the resolutions that sent the Wolf Pack howling into 2019.

40% Make my Wolfbucks last until the end of the semester

38% Actually use the FREE on-campus gym

18% Skip less classes

4% Only go out on weekends (and Wednesday)