Spring ballet class canceled despite demand

Students excited to pirouette and sashay their way through the school year were barred from the barre when Loyola cancelled its only ballet class for the spring semester.

The class had no students enrolled who needed to take ballet to receive their degree, according to Margaret Frazier, director of the school of music. She added that one theatre arts student had signed up to take the class but noted the student could take another course to fulfill her ballet requirement.

According to Frazier, her department’s decision to drop ballet was influenced by Loyola’s need to establish and maintain a balanced budget.

“It was a purely financial decision,” Frazier said. “Of course students who enjoy ballet would like to be able to take it. We would love to be able to offer that and the other non-major courses that music and theatre discontinued in the last year … but we would have to hire additional adjunct teachers, and we can’t afford to do that.”

Madeline Ringwald, music therapy junior and a life-long dancer, took ballet last semester under the instruction of Alyssa Stover. Ringwald said the experience was incredibly meaningful.

“It was not until I got to college that I realized how crucial the art of ballet was for not only my physical health but also my emotional, mental and spiritual health,” Ringwald said. “I am one of dozens that have found a huge appreciation for this class, and for some, it has been a lifesaver.”

“To take away a class because of budgeting is unfortunate and necessary,” Ringwald added. “However, to take away one that meant leaps and bounds to many, especially professor Haney, is beyond disappointing.”

Frazier said she understands students’ devastation.

“We hope to be able to bring those courses back in future semesters,” she said, “but I can’t give you a timeline for that yet.”