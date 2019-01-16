Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Donnelly Center wins public relations award

Donnelly Center wins public relations award

Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Rose Wagner
January 16, 2019
The Shawn M. Donnelly Center for Nonprofit Communications, Loyola’s student-run public relations organization, has been awarded a 2018 Flambeaux Award for excellency in public relations by the Public Relations Association of Louisiana, according to a press release from the center.

Students who participate in the center gain experience working with local nonprofit organizations, such as the New Orleans Family Justice Center and NOLA Bulldog Rescue, by providing pro bono advertising, public relations and marketing services to the center’s clients.

“The Flambeaux recognizes the excellence of our students last year’s rebranding efforts and the use of several PR tactics effectively during 2018. It highlights their dedication and commitment and, most importantly, their competence and preparedness for the professional world,” Alvaro Bootello, faculty advisor for the Donnelly Center, said.

Rose Wagner, News Editor

Rose is a sophomore mass communication and political science double major from St. Paul, Minnesota. This is her second semester as news editor for The...

