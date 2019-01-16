Donnelly Center wins public relations award

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Shawn M. Donnelly Center for Nonprofit Communications, Loyola’s student-run public relations organization, has been awarded a 2018 Flambeaux Award for excellency in public relations by the Public Relations Association of Louisiana, according to a press release from the center.

Students who participate in the center gain experience working with local nonprofit organizations, such as the New Orleans Family Justice Center and NOLA Bulldog Rescue, by providing pro bono advertising, public relations and marketing services to the center’s clients.

“The Flambeaux recognizes the excellence of our students last year’s rebranding efforts and the use of several PR tactics effectively during 2018. It highlights their dedication and commitment and, most importantly, their competence and preparedness for the professional world,” Alvaro Bootello, faculty advisor for the Donnelly Center, said.