Students lose university-sponsored medical coverage
January 15, 2019
Students at Loyola currently receiving healthcare from the university’s partnership with the Student Educational Benefit Trust are now without medical coverage, as the trust filed for bankruptcy, according to a Jan. 15 email sent to affected students by the university.
Loyola started offering the health insurance plans last semester in hopes of providing college students with accessible medical coverage.
The university told students that the loss of their insurance constitutes as a qualifying event that will allow them to enroll in the public exchange, which guarantees a student can obtain insurance regardless of pre-existing conditions effective Feb. 1. Students must enroll by Jan. 31 for their coverage to begin on Feb. 1.
Students were urged in the email to contact Gallagher Benefits, who can assist them with the process. The university said that it is working on a solution for the affected students.
